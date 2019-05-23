Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dr. Isabella Clegg at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.
Dr. Isabella Clegg at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park. TREVOR VEALE
News

Dolphin doctor conducts Australia-first study in Coffs

Janine Watson
by
23rd May 2019 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOCTOR Isabella Clegg travels the world assessing the welfare of dolphins in human care and this week she was in Coffs Harbour at the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

Dr Clegg's visit is part of the sea sanctuary feasibility study being jointly undertaken with Action for Dolphins (AFD) and World Animal Protection (WAP).

In addition to assessing the overall welfare of the dolphins, the findings will provide an insight into the individual personalities of each dolphin, and how they may react and adapt in a sea sanctuary environment.

Dr Clegg conducted her PhD on determining the best way to assess the welfare of dolphins residing under human care and devised the C-Well model, which is short for cetacean welfare. She now travels the globe consulting to marine parks to ensure dolphins have the best possible care.

"The assessment technique is a breakthrough for the industry,” Terry Goodall, managing director at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park said.

"In effect, this will enable us to more thoroughly measure the dolphin's welfare. This is the first time that a study of this kind has been conducted in the southern hemisphere and we are proud to be at the forefront of cetacean welfare globally,” said Mr Goodall.

WELFARE CHECK: Dr Isabella Clegg at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park this week.
WELFARE CHECK: Dr Isabella Clegg at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park this week. TREVOR VEALE

Dr Clegg says that until recently there haven't been accurate methods of showing whether or not animals under human care have a good quality of life.

"I'll be using objective measures to assess the dolphins' welfare in their current environment. This will help to make decisions about their future and whether they would be good candidates for possible relocation to a sea sanctuary in the ocean.

"I'm very pleased to be in Coffs Harbour to conduct this Australia-first study.”

coffs harbour dolphin marine conservation park dolphin marine magic dolphins dolphins in captivity marine marine conservation
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    premium_icon Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    News A council on the mid north coast has been dealt a $15,000 fine after failing to detect the major leak that took place over several days.

    Helping with the road to recovery

    Helping with the road to recovery

    News Support for Corey Williams after freak accident.

    Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

    premium_icon Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

    News Bellingen man also found carrying loaded rifle inside car.

    Muscling up on mental illness

    premium_icon Muscling up on mental illness

    News Lecture to discuss how exercise combats matters of the mind