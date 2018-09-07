Menu
Dolores O'Riordan’s cause of death has been determined at a London inquest.
Celebrity

Tragic Cranberries star’s cause of death revealed

by Staff writer
7th Sep 2018 2:47 AM

DOLORES O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest in London has been told.

The singer, 46, was found in her hotel room on London's Park Lane in January.

The musician was four times over the legal drinking limit, the Westminster Coroner's Court was told.

No suicide note was found and the hearing recorded a verdict of accidental death by drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

O'Riordan, whose distinctive and powerful Irish voice helped fuel The Cranberries' rapid rise in the early 1990s, was in London for a recording project ahead of a planned tour.

Her devastated mother Eileen was at the hearing, along with her brother and sister-in-law.

At the time of her death, her children - Taylor Baxter, 20, Molly Leigh, 16, and 12-year-old Dakota Rain - were in Toronto with their father Don, who they stayed living with after the pair's divorce.

Dolores O'Riordan and the band in their early days back in 1996.
Dolores was buried beside her dad Terrence, who died from cancer at the age of 68 in 2011, in the family plot at Caherally Cemetery outside of her home town of Ballybricken, County Limerick, on January 23.

