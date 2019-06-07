Dollson will try to break their hearts

IN THE SADDLE: Jon Grisedale will ride Dollson tomorrow in race four at Grafton.

IN THE SADDLE: Jon Grisedale will ride Dollson tomorrow in race four at Grafton. Sam Flanagan

HORSE RACING: The Grisedale's may have only been on the North Coast for three months, but the couple have quickly established themselves as lynchpins on the local racing scene.

Trainer Donna will head to Grafton tomorrow with three of her chargers while husband Jon has been booked to ride in all six events.

The pair will team up with Collingwood, Dollson and Snippetsline.

Three-year-old gelding Dollson is their best chance to come home a winner when he lines up in the Class 3 Handicap over 1120m.

"He's been working really well and I expect him to run a good race,” Jon said.

"He races well on the speed and he'll go forward from barrier six. He led from the jump when he won last start.”

The race Jon's alluding to was a dominant performance at Kempsey on April 27 when the son of Zariz broke his competitor's hearts as he toughed out a gritty win.

The one question mark which hangs over Dollson's head is how he'll fare if the heavens open up ahead of race four tomorrow.

"We won't know until the race because he's never raced on a soft track, so it's in the lap of the gods,” Jon said.

"I think if it's only soft he'll be fine but if it's heavy I'm not sure how he'll handle it.”

Either way, Jon expects Dollson to fight until the winning post once more.

"He has improved a lot recently and has learnt the trade quickly. So we'll be looking for him to make that step up and take on the better horses.”