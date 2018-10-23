Menu
One step closer to sea pens.
Dollars for dolphin project

Rachel Vercoe
23rd Oct 2018 5:00 PM
DOLPHINS were the topic of discussion at a milestone meeting earlier this week with $100,000 pledged to the sea pen project.

On Monday, Dolphin Marine Magic (DMM) joined other cetacean experts at Taronga Zoo for a meeting discussing the sea pen feasibility study project.

Preliminary investigations into the environmental suitability of the area adjacent to the southern breakwater in Coffs Harbour have been completed and the meeting was the first effort to marry the findings with the welfare needs of the five dolphins currently under care at DMM.

At the meeting, World Animal Protection (WAP) society pledged $100,000 to help fund the project.

"What we can all agree on, is that the welfare of the dolphins is everyone's top priority,” said DMM Managing Director, Mr Terry Goodall.

"There is still a lot of work to be done and we are working hard with Action for Dolphins (AFD) to make sure that this study ticks all the boxes

Mr Goodall said the funding pledged by WAP will help to make sure the environment in the harbour is safe for the animals.

DMM has been in operation on the Coffs Coast area for nearly 50 years and works closely with National Parks and Wildlife Service rescuing and rehabilitating injured marine mammals.

The feasibility study investigating the use of sea pens for dolphins under human care is supported by the RSPCA, who was also in attendance at the meeting and is the first of its kind in Australia.

"We are excited to see what this study finds, it might not only represent the future for our animals, but the facility could represent a brighter future for stranded whales and dolphins as well.”

