DOLLAR DEAL: Farming property bidding to start at $1

Farrell and McCrohon Rural Sales Specialist Jojo Newby with as much money as it will take for you to have a legitimate bid on a piece of rural property on Carrs Creek, the proceeds will go to charity.

Farrell and McCrohon Rural Sales Specialist Jojo Newby with as much money as it will take for you to have a legitimate bid on a piece of rural property on Carrs Creek, the proceeds will go to charity. Adam Hourigan

IF YOU'VE been looking for the perfect place to start some farming, this may be the best opportunity you'll get.

And you'll get a warm fuzzy feeling for handing over the cheque too.

The property at 106 Carrs Creek road, which is on 8.5 hectares with a three bedroom house, is being offered for auction on March 22, with all the proceeds going to charity.

And all you'll need to be in the market is one dollar.

"I think people will feel good to be bidding on this place. There is a lot of work to be done, but it's nice to know when you put a bid in on auction day you're making a donation to charity," Farrell McCrohon rural sales specialist Jojo Newby said.

"10 per cent deposit is required on the fall of the hammer, but unlike most of the properties where there is a set reserve, if you bid more than one dollar and you're the highest bidder, you will purchase the property."

GOOD CAUSE: The property to be auctioned at 106 Cars Creek Rd has a $1 reserve with money going to charity. Adam Hourigan

While the house and some of the yards need a lot of repair work, Ms Newby said it was still a unique opportunity to get hold of some very productive land.

"The acreage is incredibly fertile, you probably won't find better dirt around," she said. "It's not that often paddocks this close to town come on the market, and with a of bit of work it could be a very tidy farm."

Original owner of the property Elizabeth Rooke passed away 20 years ago and left it to her son on the proviso when he passed away, the farm be sold and the proceeds of the sale be donated to the Royal Blind Society of NSW, which is now Vision Australia.

"I think it should create a phenomenal amount of interest, and if people are interested come out on our open days, have a look and name your price on the day," Ms Newby said.

"I'm hoping to see some competitive bidding, and look forward to presenting the cheque at the end of it."