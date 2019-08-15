Menu
THINK PINK: Richard Hinton, Alan Johnson, Ian Bamford, Mitch Touzel, Peter Hill, Craig Spencer, and Twain Voglsinger ready for the Pink Silks Tradies and Ladies night at the Hoey Moey.
News

Tradies doing it for the ladies

Rachel Vercoe
15th Aug 2019 3:30 PM
WIN prizes, enjoy a feed and dance to music - what more could you ask for from a fun charity night out?

Coffs Harbour local charity Pink Silks Trust is hosting their annual Ladies and Tradies Charity night at the Hoey Moey for the 12th year.

While people attending can take part in raffles, lucky door prizes and an auction, those who can't make it can still show their support through a Gofundme page created to help them reach a goal of $70,000.

This year, money raised will go towards important equipment for the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Items will include an appropriate bed, stool and equipment trays required for a new service providing cervical biopsies and cervical cancer screening.

Previously, women would be referred to a gynaecologist's private rooms but the cost associated with this could prevent women from going ahead.

"It is so important for women to undergo further evaluation of an abnormal CST as it can detect precancerous changes on the cervix and early treatment can prevent the disease progressing to cervical cancer," fundraiser organiser Nicole Pymont said.

Funds raised will also go towards buying specialised ENT equipment for the operating theatres especially for people with narrow airways.

They will also help buy a specialised maternity/obstetrics bed for the emergency department for women requiring obstetrician review and treatment can be provided more effectively.

How can you show your support? By coming along to the fun charity night planned at the Hoey Moey.

There will be an auction with great prizes, raffles, lucky door prizes and more.

The Funk Thieves will play from 7.30pm followed by DJ Danger Waves.

Tickets are $40 and include four drinks, finger food and entertainment.

The Pink Silks Tradies and Ladies charity night will be on Saturday, August 24 from 6.30pm.

