Doing it for the farmers

IT was a glorious moment when dark clouds gathered in the sky and much needed rain fell to soak into the dry and dusty grounds of NSW but more is needed get farmers back on their feet.

Fundraising events and donation points have been held across the state to support farmers during one of the worst droughts in living memory including students at Bishop Druitt College.

"The plight of our farming communities during this drought is touching many hearts,” BDC Equestrian Coordinator April Harris said.

"The students of Bishop Druitt College have been inspired to make a difference.

To raise funds to initiatives supporting farmers such as buy a bale, the school held a gold coin donation farm dress mufti day, cake stall and barbecue lunch.

"Some Bishop Druitt College students know first-hand how hard the drought is biting as they have been directly affected themselves. Members of the BDC Equestrian Team have seen an inflation in the cost of feed for their horses and have noticed how dry the grounds are when they have been competing in and around the North Coast and Northern Tablelands.

Year five BDC student Indigo Harris said, "I felt really sad to hear how much the farmers are struggling to not only feed their own livestock but their families. It's terrible that people are suffering so much.”

The final figure raised is yet to be announced.