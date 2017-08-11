Doing it for dad

26°
Rachel Vercoe
| 11th Aug 2017 5:00 PM
Judy and Marty Wall with another of the family's horses Chrissy and faithful dog Rusty.
Judy and Marty Wall with another of the family's horses Chrissy and faithful dog Rusty.

OVERWHELMING help from complete strangers was the last thing the Wall family expected when they posted to social media about the passing of Allan Wall and his tacked up horse still on the loose in Yuraygir National Park.

Tomorrow, Saturday, as people drive towards a meeting spot in Barcoongere way, they are creating a scene that will be engraved forever in the thankful minds of Allan's wife Judy and sons Marty, Scott and Ryan's memories forever.

"It's humbling to see the people who only met him once turn up, they're absolute gold,” Marty said.

Around on month ago, Allan Wall, an avid horse rider purchased his newest horse Ben, a chestnut five-year-old part quarter horse.

After the tragic incident two weeks ago when Allan passed away during the ride, Ben, still fully saddled, has been on the loose in ten of thousands of hectares of national park ever since.

The power of social media will be evident tomorrow as people unite, some travelling from as far as Mudgee and Queensland to be involved in the search.

Small scale searches have been held by the Wall family and friends over the past couple of weeks who have sighted Ben with brumbies in the national park but have been unable to capture him.

"I've seen more bush in these last two weeks than ever before,” he said.

Ben was regularly shoed meaning his hoof prints are recognisable in the area compared to the other horses.

Complete strangers have stepped forward after hearing their story to become high involved.

A Facebook page has been created for the event and they've come up with ideas on how to run the search such as having a halter handy in case they come across Ben and wearing bright vests for rider safety.

"It's amazing, there are absolute strangers coming out.

The public is invited to join the search on foot, horse back, mountain bike or four wheel drive.

Organisers have asked for dogs, motorbikes and drones to be left at home.

To get involved, visit public invite: search for ben on Facebook or call Marty on 0499 910 195.

Coffs Coast Advocate
