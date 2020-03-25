Doing business differently in ‘devastating’ times

AS businesses struggle to adapt to the new COVID way of life, one local pub has transformed its drive through into a one-stop shop.

The Toormina Hotel is now serving a range of local produce from bacon and eggs through to cleaning products and fresh fruit.

Licensee Carl Mower says the focus on selling local produce will evolve and it's a chance for the community to support and buy local and avoid the crowds and panic at larger supermarkets.

"You'll even be able to get your hands on our much-loved chicken schnitties, from our local Toormina Chicken Butchery," Carl said.

A similar store is also being established at the Sawtell Hotel.

Over the past few days staf have been looking at the layout of their bottle shops to ensure they can offer the essential items while still maintain social distancing laws. They are also working on new pick up and delivery options.

As the crisis unfolds, Carl has already had to make some very tough decisions at the Toormina Hotel.

"I have had to unfortunately stand down over 50 casuals and am currently working with our full time staff to see what we can offer them moving forward.

"It's devastating, not only to businesses but to the way our community must now operate."

Carl is urging the community to take the threat seriously

"No one wants to see anyone get sick from the pandemic, it's vitally important that everyone takes this seriously. If we don't follow the correct health and hygiene rules and social distancing, then we are all going to be affected and eventually know a loved one or friend that is affected by the COVID-19."

To help enforce social distancing at the new drive through store, staff have taped distance markings on the ground.

Carl says the situation is evolving and that customers have reacted positively to the new concept.

"We are consistently reviewing what we can offer and how we can deliver it to our locals. Our hotel is and always will be the heart of the local community, we won Best Family Friendly Venue at the AHA Awards in 2019.

"We are a family owned business and strive to give back to the community wherever possible. We are working with a number of local retail businesses to provide them with another Ave to sell their products.

"We support local and we are now asking the community to support us."