Dogs suffer from post trauma

Question - My dog was attacked by another dog two years ago.

I still can't take her anywhere because if she sees a dog, she will scream, not bark.

She has also become scared of so many things in the outside world since the attack.

Answer - Dogs react to trauma just as humans do and can even suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Your dog is expecting something awful to happen at any point in time and considers there is potentially a monster around every corner.

She has been forced to become a pessimist.

She needs to build up her confidence in the environment first and be encouraged or allowed to relax outside of your yard.

She also needs to learn to trust other dogs and to believe you have her back.

She may also need some chemical intervention in the form of a calmative to allow training to happen more easily.

You will definitely need to work closely with a good trainer with this one.