Dog's itch rashing or rash itching

Question - My blue Staffy has red pimples all over her belly.

What could this be from?

Answer - It's extremely rare to see a particular symptom being related to one specific disease.

The body has a limited number of ways of showing problems and one symptom may be caused by of lots of different problems.

Red pimples are infections of the hair follicles, there is no quick fix.

Part of the challenge is determining whether it is an itch which is rashing or a rash which is itching.

If the pimples have occurred after scratching, then we are usually dealing with some form of allergy.

Some dogs come from genetic backgrounds and tend to react aggressively to allergens.

Working out a management strategy for an allergic dog requires the assistance of a trusted veterinarian.

Testing and treatment is expensive and there are no quick, easy cures.

A rash which is itching may be curable with a long course of powerful antibiotics.

Antibiotics should never be taken lightly, they are a privilege and must be used judiciously.

Incorrect use of antibiotics leads to bacterial resistance, think Golden Staph.

Unfortunately, Golden Staph is being implicated, in folliculitis, in dogs, on a more frequent basis.

Skin conditions are extremely difficult and complicated to deal with.

Opinions of well-meaning neighbours or family members, Google and Facebook do not contribute to successful treatment.

There is no secret cure or silver bullet.

Effective treatment requires testing, specific diets, effective parasite control and continued management.

Unfortunately, this usually results in expensive veterinary care.