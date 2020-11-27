Dogs breeds that lessen your stress

Feeling stressed? A cuddle with a labrador is guaranteed to make you feel more relaxed.

A scientific experiment monitored the heart rates of dog owners over three months to find out which breeds helped soothe a racing heart.

Labrador Retrievers were the top dogs, followed by Huskies and then Golden Retrievers. German Shepherds came in fourth in the study commissioned by OnBuy, an online marketplace.

Ebony Bunz, 26 of Deception Bay, with Victor the purebred Labrador Retriever. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

"To do this 500 dog owners were asked to cuddle their dogs when they felt stressed or had a heart rate of 105 BPM. They were asked to monitor their heart rate using their smartwatch and report their BPM after five minutes of cuddling," a spokesperson said.

The Labrador Retriever sparked a 51 per cent decrease from a stressed heart rate of 105 to an average of 51 BPM.

Owners of Huskies reported an average drop of 52 BPM. Golden Retrievers helped the heart rate drop to 54 BPM.

Guide Dog Mobility instructor Jason McKee with Victor the purebred Labrador Retriever. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Cocker Spaniels were in the top ten helping the heart rate drop to 63 BPM.

The result came as no surprise to Ebony Bunz from Guide Dogs Queensland, who said the breed was "extremely adaptable".

"They're such a good all-round dog, good size and good temperament," she said.

