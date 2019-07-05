Dogs and small pets don't mix

Question - How do you

train a dog to be gentle around other small pets like a rabbit?

Answer - It must be remembered that dogs are predators and most are heightened by small pets.

Have your dog on a lead and keep them focused on a smelly, tasty treat when near the rabbit's cage or when the rabbit is being held.

Bear in mind, this may be stressful for the rabbit.

Give the dog the treat and praise when calm around the rabbit.

Repeat this process over several days.

Once successful, feed the dog while on lead and the rabbit, two metres apart

from each other on the ground.

Reward for calm behaviour and move closer as this is achieved.

Next, sit with your dog still on lead near the rabbit while it is jumping around or grazing and once again treat/reward for calm behaviour.

I wouldn't be leaving your dog and rabbit alone together at all, even after the above training.