Dogs and problems with bones

Is it good to feed bones to puppies and adult dogs?

Is it good to feed bones to puppies and adult dogs? Marc Stapelberg

Question - Is it good to feed bones to puppies and adult dogs?

Answer - Allow me to begin by saying a great deal of dogs do eat bones, without ever having any problems.

Don't feed cooked bones, pork bones, small sharply pointed bones or bones which shatter easily.

Bones may aid in behaviour modification (keep dogs entertained), they are a good source of minerals and nutrients and chewing bones may assist in reducing tartar build up in a dog's mouth.

Veterinarians and especially veterinary dental specialists tend not to recommend bones.

Large breed dogs are predisposed to joint disease especially if they have too much fat and calcium in their diet. Bones have a very high level of fat and readily available calcium and should never be fed to growing, large breed dogs until they are mature.

While bones may help to keep teeth clean, they also frequently cause tooth fractures.

Bones have a nasty habit of getting stuck over teeth, in the throat, in the chest or in the gut.

Once a bone is stuck, the possibility of puncturing the gut becomes a very real problem.

Bones may also transmit various diseases to dogs, Neospora, Toxoplasmosis, Q fever, Salmonella and Campylobacter to name a few.

If you are going to feed bones, only feed raw fresh bones.

Make sure the bones are a suitable size for the dog in question.

Avoid competition around bones as this encourages dogs to attempt swallowing large bones or aggressive interactions around bones.

Manage exposure to bones, when a dog loses interest, remove the bone and dispose of it where the dog cannot get hold of it.