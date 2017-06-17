20°
News

Doggy paddling adventure leads to rescue in undies

Keagan Elder
| 17th Jun 2017 7:30 AM
Josh Shaw from Water Police with Bruno the swimming dog.
Josh Shaw from Water Police with Bruno the swimming dog. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SENIOR Constable Josh Shaw joked out of all the good police work he has done, what he will be remembered for was the time he rescued a dog.

Thousands of people have praised the brave Coffs Harbour Water Police officer who rescued a rather adventurous German pointer called Bruno in Coffs Harbour.

After receiving a call from concerned onlookers about a dog powering its way out into the harbour, Senior Constables Shaw and Christian Picker were tasked to rescue it.

Snr Const Shaw said Bruno had chased after seagulls from the beach south of the Jetty late Friday afternoon on June 2.

As he pulled up alongside Bruno, Snr Const Shaw tried to pull him over the side.

But he said the dog thrashed and pulled away and left him no option but "do his best Baywatch impersonation" to retrieve him.

"I just jumped in with me undies," Snr Const Shaw said.

"(Bruno) was still swimming away from me."

Snr Const Shaw said sharks were in the back of his mind as he entered the freezing water but he remained focused on rescuing Bruno.

Once he reached the Bruno, he patted him to calm him down enough to bring him towards the boat.

Back in the harbour Snr Const Shaw said Bruno's carer Charlie Nelson was grateful to have him back on dry land.

AQUA DOG: Seagull loving Bruno, the German pointer, had to be rescued in the harbour by Senior Constable Josh Shaw after he chased a flock of birds into the water.
AQUA DOG: Seagull loving Bruno, the German pointer, had to be rescued in the harbour by Senior Constable Josh Shaw after he chased a flock of birds into the water. NSW Police

Charlie is looking after Bruno, his daughter's dog, and said the German pointer was a sea gull "addict"

"He moved to Canberra and there are no seagulls in Canberra so when he comes back here he gets very excited when he sees the seagulls," Charlie said.

"He just loses it and he's gone, there's no getting him back.

"He just loves to run and swim, he's got webbed feet."

Bruno, was renamed 'Aqua Dog' by NSW Police on Facebook after his wet adventure.

On Facebook, NSW Police joked the dog was attempting a "new world record" by swimming from the Coffs Coast to New Zealand.

This heroic tale created quite a stir on social media, attracting more than 16,000 'likes' and close to 2500 comments.

"I would attempt to swim from Coffs Harbour to NZ to be rescued by him," one reader's post said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  dog rescue nsw police offbeat water police

Share the road for better safety for all

Share the road for better safety for all

NOW he's mended and back on his bike, one of Coffs Harbour's most popular cyclists has a message for drivers.

On the menu in Park Avenue

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Leah and Alan Elbayed at What's Up Chook? are thrilled to let everyone know they are back in business.

What's up at What's Up Chook?

One-off payments to help with the chill of winter

BONUS: Single pensioners Barbara Morton and Barbara Surmon will each receive a one-off payment of $75 from the federal government to assist with winter electricity costs.

More than 45,000 residents in Cowper to save in payments

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Local Partners

Ali finds his tune again after life changing move

ALI Eibo needs an interpreter to tell his story but listening to him play his bouzouki live you can hear and see how elated he is to be in Australia.

You could lead the world in shark management

DPI tags a shark as part of the NSW Government's $16 million Shark Management Strategy.

Project funding to reduce the risk of shark interactions.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Top the Summit - the world's steepest 4WD testing ramp

Take on the Isuzu UTE Iron Summit at the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show.

Experience what it is like to be stunt driver

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Some adroit manoeuvring in the latest season raises the question: Is it time to end the popular Netflix series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Are Ten’s woes the beginning of the end for free-to-air TV?

Network Ten has been placed into voluntary administration.

The downfall of Ten is a symptom of issues in free-to-air tv

What's on this weekend

The Westpac Walk has a special superhero theme this year.

Haven't made plans for the weekend yet? Here's what's on.

Katy Perry says all the awards she’s won are fake

Singer Katy Perry smiles during an interview in Berlin, Germany, 29 May 2017. Perry's new album "Witness" is released on 9 June 2017.

As an artist, Katy Perry isn’t interested in accolades

Riding powder on stunningly high peaks

Grete Eliassen, Jess McMillan skiing in Andermatt

Snow spectacular on screen in Coffs

Popular Family Friendly Neighbourhood

45 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $499,950

Spacious & elevated, this 4 bedroom home situated on popular Coriedale Drive is close to Child Care, playing fields and just a short drive the Coffs CBD. Light and...

Country Home Minutes from the City

142 East Bonville Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 4 $739,000

Set on 5 acres among the idyllic scenery of Bonville, this spacious family home is surrounded by rolling green lawns and a fenced paddock, along with a shed and an...

Mullawarra Beach Lifestyle

10 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 3 2 2 $795,000

If its lifestyle you're after, then this property is perfect. Located in a quiet tightly held street, the two storey rendered and clad home is adjacent to...

Superbly Appointed Golf and Beach Home

7 Outrigger Place, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 1 2 $745,000

What a fantastic opportunity to find a quality built home which is still under builder's warranty that has all the true appointed quality's. With polished...

STYLISH CLASSIC BEACH HOUSE

40 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $649,000

From the moment you enter this dual level home you will notice the fine attention to detail and the warm welcoming feel this beautifully designed home exudes.

Dream Beach Home, Ocean Views Set on 1012 m2 Block

58 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $749,000

Built for our amazing climate, with louver windows and sliding glass doors, front decks to catch the coastal breezes, with its ocean views this elevated position...

Paradise Found

33 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 3 $939,000

Escape to the idyllic surrounds of Mullaway, situated only 20 minutes north of Coffs Harbour and you will find this well presented beachfront family home offering...

Beachside Commercial Freehold

109 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $1,150,000

- Total income return of $1030 per week. -Includes well established general store/take - away food business - as tenants. - Also includes three bedroom residence...

Beachfront Oasis

13 Pipeclay Close, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 899,000

Backing onto the sand dunes with direct access to the beach, this extremely private beachfront home situated in a quiet cul de sac offers the ultimate coastal...

1,378 m2 block with ocean Views To Arrawarra Headland

6 MacDougall Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 2 1 565000

This massive coastal block that can't be built is out standing. The quaint two bedroom weather board home sits on a massive 1,378m2 block with ocean views even...

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Home Central Retail Centre snapped up by investors

Multi-million dollar sale secured for bulky goods shopping centre.

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Your chance to secure this sought after lifestyle

LUXURY: This is your chance to live in Korora's Five Islands Dr.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!