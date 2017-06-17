Doggy paddling adventure leads to rescue in undies

Josh Shaw from Water Police with Bruno the swimming dog.

SENIOR Constable Josh Shaw joked out of all the good police work he has done, what he will be remembered for was the time he rescued a dog.

Thousands of people have praised the brave Coffs Harbour Water Police officer who rescued a rather adventurous German pointer called Bruno in Coffs Harbour.

After receiving a call from concerned onlookers about a dog powering its way out into the harbour, Senior Constables Shaw and Christian Picker were tasked to rescue it.

Snr Const Shaw said Bruno had chased after seagulls from the beach south of the Jetty late Friday afternoon on June 2.

As he pulled up alongside Bruno, Snr Const Shaw tried to pull him over the side.

But he said the dog thrashed and pulled away and left him no option but "do his best Baywatch impersonation" to retrieve him.

"I just jumped in with me undies," Snr Const Shaw said.

"(Bruno) was still swimming away from me."

Snr Const Shaw said sharks were in the back of his mind as he entered the freezing water but he remained focused on rescuing Bruno.

Once he reached the Bruno, he patted him to calm him down enough to bring him towards the boat.

Back in the harbour Snr Const Shaw said Bruno's carer Charlie Nelson was grateful to have him back on dry land.

AQUA DOG: Seagull loving Bruno, the German pointer, had to be rescued in the harbour by Senior Constable Josh Shaw after he chased a flock of birds into the water. NSW Police

Charlie is looking after Bruno, his daughter's dog, and said the German pointer was a sea gull "addict"

"He moved to Canberra and there are no seagulls in Canberra so when he comes back here he gets very excited when he sees the seagulls," Charlie said.

"He just loses it and he's gone, there's no getting him back.

"He just loves to run and swim, he's got webbed feet."

Bruno, was renamed 'Aqua Dog' by NSW Police on Facebook after his wet adventure.

On Facebook, NSW Police joked the dog was attempting a "new world record" by swimming from the Coffs Coast to New Zealand.

This heroic tale created quite a stir on social media, attracting more than 16,000 'likes' and close to 2500 comments.

"I would attempt to swim from Coffs Harbour to NZ to be rescued by him," one reader's post said.