WANTED: Man rammed police vehicle in stolen car

AN investigation has commenced after a police vehicle was rammed by a stolen car.

AN investigation has commenced after a police vehicle was rammed by a stolen car. Trevor Veale

A STOLEN car rammed into the driver's side door of a police vehicle in Nambucca Heads overnight narrowly missing police officers, one of whom suffered minor injuries.

The incident unfolded in the car park of the Nambucca Railway Station on Tuesday when three fully marked police cars on patrol saw a suspected stolen Subaru WRX enter the carpark around 7.30pm.

Officers followed the car for a short distance before the Subaru stopped.

When police walked towards the Subaru, the driver reversed the car forcing the officers to take evasive action.

An Dog Unit officer returned to his car and attempted to follow the Subaru before the driver of the Subaru accelerated towards the police car, ramming the driver's side door.

The Subaru was able to accelerate out of the car park and police gave chase, but lost sight of it.

The officer suffered minor injuries and the police dogs were uninjured.

Police are now searching for the driver of the car.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall and of a thin build.

He is driving a grey coloured Subaru WRX with New South Wales registration DCZ 14M.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au