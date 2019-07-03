Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AN investigation has commenced after a police vehicle was rammed by a stolen car.
AN investigation has commenced after a police vehicle was rammed by a stolen car. Trevor Veale
News

WANTED: Man rammed police vehicle in stolen car

Rachel Vercoe
by
3rd Jul 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STOLEN car rammed into the driver's side door of a police vehicle in Nambucca Heads overnight narrowly missing  police officers, one of whom suffered minor injuries. 

The incident unfolded in the car park of the Nambucca Railway Station on Tuesday when three fully marked police cars on patrol saw a suspected stolen Subaru WRX enter the carpark around 7.30pm.  

Officers followed the car for a short distance before the Subaru stopped.

When police walked towards the Subaru, the driver reversed the car forcing the officers to take evasive action.

An Dog Unit officer returned to his car and attempted to follow the Subaru before the driver of the Subaru accelerated towards the police car, ramming the driver's side door.

The Subaru was able to accelerate out of the car park and police gave chase, but lost sight of it.

The officer suffered minor injuries and the police dogs were uninjured.

Police are now searching for the driver of the car.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall and of a thin build.

He is driving a grey coloured Subaru WRX with New South Wales registration DCZ 14M.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Union warns of 'hunger games' style job cuts

    premium_icon Union warns of 'hunger games' style job cuts

    News The union understands North Coast workers have been given less than a week to respond to the plan.

    • 3rd Jul 2019 9:28 AM
    Coffs icons captured in short film

    premium_icon Coffs icons captured in short film

    News You may have seen the film crew hard at work across the Coffs Coast.

    High time for a change

    premium_icon High time for a change

    News We are shaking off the old twin-set and pearls image