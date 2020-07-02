Dog unit involved in Emerald Beach pursuit

The NSW Police dog unit is being utilised in the pursuit this afternoon.

POLICE are conducting a chase in the Coffs Harbour region this afternoon.

It is unclear if it is a foot pursuit or if police are trying to locate a vehicle.

The Advocate can confirm a pursuit is underway in the Emerald Beach area.

The chase started around 4.45pm.

It involves several Coffs Harbour Police vehicles.

A dog unit was also deployed to track down the offender.

The Advocate will update as news comes to hand.

