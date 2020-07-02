Dog unit involved in Emerald Beach pursuit
POLICE are conducting a chase in the Coffs Harbour region this afternoon.
It is unclear if it is a foot pursuit or if police are trying to locate a vehicle.
The Advocate can confirm a pursuit is underway in the Emerald Beach area.
The chase started around 4.45pm.
It involves several Coffs Harbour Police vehicles.
A dog unit was also deployed to track down the offender.
The Advocate will update as news comes to hand.
MORE TO COME
Related:
Couple tell of terrifying attack at popular Emerald Beach rest area
Bail extended for man facing child sex offences