Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEST MATE: Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy Dog Training.
BEST MATE: Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy Dog Training. Rachel Vercoe
Community

Dog training tips

by Kyra Ensbey, Bright, Bessy Dog Training
28th Aug 2018 9:45 AM

Question: How do I slow down my four-month-old who is a guts and thinks every feed is her last?

Answer: A dog will often gulp its food because it is worried someone will eat or take it if they don't eat it first.

You can buy a special bowl that stops rapid feeding or simply use a muffin tin.

Distribute your dog's food ration evenly among the sections in the tin.

You can also put a small ball on top of the food in all or some of the sections.

This will slow your dog's eating habits as they have to work for their food.

Also, stand near your dog's bowl as she eats or stand with your legs either side of it.

Every now and then, throw something better than what she is eating in her bowl such as chicken.

This way she will enjoy you being near her bowl and may not rush so much to finish her food.

Do you have a dog training question you would like answered?

Email rachel.vercoe@coffs coastadvocate.com.au and Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training will answer in the following editions.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Govt accused of 'fraudulent' north-east timber supply claims

    premium_icon Govt accused of 'fraudulent' north-east timber supply claims

    News THE NSW Government has been accused of 'fraudulently' claiming there's a shortfall in high-quality timber available in State Forests in north-east NSW.

    • 28th Aug 2018 3:00 PM
    A community of recyclers

    A community of recyclers

    News Garbage trucks are a recycling reminder.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:45 PM
    Doing it for the farmers

    Doing it for the farmers

    News Farm dress day for the farmers.

    • 28th Aug 2018 2:15 PM
    PM missed the point ... big time

    premium_icon PM missed the point ... big time

    News Sco Mo proven wrong as he won his way to the Prime Ministership.

    Local Partners