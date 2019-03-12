Menu
Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

Dog training tips from an expert

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
12th Mar 2019 11:00 AM

Question - My dog barks every time that we play with him. He is two years old.

My neighbours complain when he does this.

 

Answer - Barking while playing is a sign of excitement.

However, if your neighbours are complaining you need to do something to curb this behaviour.

Whenever your dog barks when you are playing together, drop the toy and turn your back.

Only turn back around and resume the game after your dog has stopped barking - after praising your dog for his quiet behaviour of course.

Alternatively, you can stop playing with your dog and walk away or go inside as soon as he barks.

Praise him and resume the game (if you want to) if he has stopped barking for a number of seconds.

