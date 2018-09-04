Dog training tips and tricks from an expert

Question - What can I do to stop a two-year-old dog who is still chewing things up?

Answer - A dog of two years of age that destroys and chews things is generally bored.

Research dog enrichment and give your dog at least three different types of enrichment every day.

Some ideas include giving your dog a palm frond to play with, scatter their food around the back yard, give them dog food puzzles to solve and buy suspending toys for your dog to chase.

Exercise your dog regularly and use training as a form of mental enrichment every day for short periods.

You can also think about dog day care in order to allow your dog to socialise with other dogs.

If you need tips and tricks on how to train your dog, send your question to rachel.vercoe@coffscoast advocate.com.au and Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training will reply in the following editions.