Dog staring at their owner is a positive sign of connection

Question – I have a two-year-old female labrador who constantly stares at me.

I love her but sometimes the staring is quite offputting.

She is left at home when we go out to work but we take her out for a big walk every day.

Is there any way I can discourage the staring?

Answer – Staring at you is a good thing with a dog. It’s actually something many work toward for a long time.

When your dog is staring at you with soft, alert eyes, it means your dog is looking at you and waiting for your direction.

It may be waiting for you to move, in which case they will follow you.

It may be waiting for a verbal or a visual cue, for example, come or sit.

Think of the scenario of a sheep farmer.

His working dog will be walking next to him looking up and staring at him all of the time.

Even when lying down, it will look at its owner constantly.

It is waiting for its next instruction.

Feel chuffed that your dog is connecting with you so well.