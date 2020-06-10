Dog snatched from pram fighting for its life

This sign was erected at North Wall Beach in July last year after a spate of dog attacks.

IT took less than 24 hours to reach the funding target for much-loved Poppy the chihuahua.

She is a familiar sight in Woolgoolga being pushed around in her pram by owner Elaine McInnes.

Elaine was given Poppy as a companion after her husband died and together they attend RUOK? events and volunteer for a number of causes.

It was while Elaine was volunteering at Woolgoolga’s Community Gardens on Monday when tragedy struck.

Elaine McInnes and Poppy are well know around Woolgoolga. Photo from Gofundme page.

She was snatched from her pram and attacked by another dog and has a broken back and her legs are paralysed but she’s fighting for her life. Elaine uses the pram to help Poppy keep up on her short little legs.

A Gofundme page titled ‘Please help save Poppy the Chihuahua’ was established with the initial goal of $3,000 raised in less than 24 hours.

Elaine McInnes in the bright wig at an RUOK? Day at Woolgoolga Beach. You can just see the top of Poppy’s pram

‘The Vets feel that if she can make it through today and tomorrow there’s a good chance they can make her comfortable enough to keep on being Poppy. Just a little less agile.

Please give a little or a lot. Elaine has RSPCA insurance but as you may know that doesn’t cover everything,’ the page reads.

To donate follow this link.

As of Wednesday morning 73 donnors had raised $3,050.

