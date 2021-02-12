Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice.
Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice.
Crime

Dog sex extortion accused will plead guilty to bail breach

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
12th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Mackay man accused of bestiality with, and later extortion against, his former girlfriend will plead guilty to breaching bail.

The man, in his 30s, was granted freedom after two failed attempts but he must abide by 16 strict conditions.

He is facing a string of serious charges that allegedly occurred over two separate time frames and are linked.

Police have alleged the man helped and filmed his then-girlfriend as she had sex with a dog in the Mackay region twice between December 2019 and January 2020.

It is understood the man is contesting these allegations.

More stories:

Couple could face hefty legal bill over school fee saga

Judge notes link between ice and 'deviant sexual' behaviour

Father of six allegedly caught raping his own daughter

It is then alleged he later tried to bribe the woman to drop a domestic violence order against him by threatening to post the bestiality video on social media.

He is charged with extortion, threatening to distribute intimate images, attempting to pervert the course of justice, stalking and breaching a domestic violence order between March and May 2020.

The case was briefly raised during a committal mention in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday when his lawyer Antoinette Morton, of Fisher Dore Lawyers, said her client had been willing to enter a plea of guilty to the breach of bail at its first mention last month.

The court heard the plea was pushed back as the totality of any offending may need to be considered in relation to penalty.

Ms Morton said there was ongoing communication with prosecution about the case and asked for it to be adjourned.

The case will be mentioned next month.

 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.  

More Stories

mackay courthouse mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council under pressure over tent city: fence provides safety for all

        Premium Content Council under pressure over tent city: fence provides safety...

        News The cost of the new fence around the Coffs Harbour Community Village is “nowhere near” $200,000 says senior staffer.

        • 12th Feb 2021 11:30 AM
        Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

        Premium Content Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

        News Incident caused man to be trapped, traffic blocked on Pacific Highway.

        • 12th Feb 2021 10:49 AM
        SURF’S UP: Top event making its way back to Coffs

        Premium Content SURF’S UP: Top event making its way back to Coffs

        News Entries open today for one of the biggest junior events of the year

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 12, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 12, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.