Dog safety in off-leash areas

SAFE PLAY: The LEAD (Let's End Attacks by Dogs) initiative aims to create a safe environment for dogs and their owners on beaches. Photo by Mark Galer on Unsplash

FOLLOWING a spate of serious dog attacks on local beaches, dog training expert Kyra Ensbey has taken action to educate dog owners about what to do if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

Kyra from Bright Bessy Dog Training has created the Let's End Attacks by Dogs (LEAD) initiative as a way to provide the community with information concerning dog attacks to help educate and promote self- reflection amongst dog owners and try keep calm about the subject.

In June, there were four fatal dog attacks reported on the Coffs Coast and four attempted attacks in the same period.

Each week, Kyra will share information on her Bright Bessy Dog Training Facebook.

The first topic she has covered is what you can do to help prevent an attack.

Her tips are to set an example by following the rules in on and off-leash areas.

"Even if your dog is amazingly behaved, rules apply to everyone and are implemented for a reason,” she posted.

"Don't warn people that a ranger is about.

"Doing so makes the ranger's job very hard and impedes the education of offenders.

"Educate fellow dog walkers and initiate discussions.”