Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAFE PLAY: The LEAD (Let's End Attacks by Dogs) initiative aims to create a safe environment for dogs and their owners on beaches.
SAFE PLAY: The LEAD (Let's End Attacks by Dogs) initiative aims to create a safe environment for dogs and their owners on beaches. Photo by Mark Galer on Unsplash
News

Dog safety in off-leash areas

Rachel Vercoe
by
13th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING a spate of serious dog attacks on local beaches, dog training expert Kyra Ensbey has taken action to educate dog owners about what to do if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

Kyra from Bright Bessy Dog Training has created the Let's End Attacks by Dogs (LEAD) initiative as a way to provide the community with information concerning dog attacks to help educate and promote self- reflection amongst dog owners and try keep calm about the subject.

In June, there were four fatal dog attacks reported on the Coffs Coast and four attempted attacks in the same period.

Each week, Kyra will share information on her Bright Bessy Dog Training Facebook.

The first topic she has covered is what you can do to help prevent an attack.

Her tips are to set an example by following the rules in on and off-leash areas.

"Even if your dog is amazingly behaved, rules apply to everyone and are implemented for a reason,” she posted.

"Don't warn people that a ranger is about.

"Doing so makes the ranger's job very hard and impedes the education of offenders.

"Educate fellow dog walkers and initiate discussions.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle The National Australia Bank gives journalist SHERELE MOODY rare access to its hardship team as they help terrified debt-ridden mums in domestic violence crisis.

    PHOTOS: Police and SES search National Park for missing man

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police and SES search National Park for missing man

    News POLICE and SES search well into the night for missing man.

    Search underway for missing man

    premium_icon Search underway for missing man

    News THE man has been missing for three days.

    How a homeless youth became a leading digital guru

    premium_icon How a homeless youth became a leading digital guru

    News From violence to drugs, Coffs ex-pat Joe's story hits close to home.