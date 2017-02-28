Dog owners warned of law enforcement blitz

DOG BLITZ: Dog owners have been warned Coffs Harbour City Council rangers will come down hard on dog rules this month.

COFFS Harbour City Council rangers will stage a dog blitz throughout March following a large number of public complaints.

"Dog issues make up the highest number of complaints Council receives from the community over a year,” Robert Percival, Council's Section Leader of Compliance and Regulatory Enforcement, said.

"Many are about dogs roaming unleashed in public places, being in places where dogs are prohibited and dogs defecating. People are probably unaware that they can face on-the-spot fines of up to $1760 for these offences.”

Mr Percival urged dog owners to act responsibly for the benefit of the whole community.

The Companion Animals Act is State Government legislation and applies right across NSW, including residential, coastal and farmland areas.

"A common misconception is that, if there is no sign saying dogs must be on lead, it is alright for them to be unleashed,” Mr Percival said.

"However, the Act clearly states that a dog in any public place must be leashed and under effective control, unless they are in a designated leash-free area.

"It is also the responsibility of the owner to clean up after pets in a public place, rather than leaving doggy land mines for the unsuspecting public.”

Commonly beaches are the most prone to complaints from the public over dog-owners ignoring the rules. For this reason, the planned dog blitz will include early morning and late evening patrols.

Rangers will also take action over illegal camping in these areas.

Similarly, parking regulations within school zones throughout Coffs Harbour will also be enforced over March.

"Speed and parking restrictions in school zones are in place to provide a safer environment near roads for our children,” Mr Percival said.

"Penalties for offences detected in school zones are significantly higher than elsewhere and have associated demerit points to reflect the severity of the offence.

"The simple way to avoid penalties is to abide by the rules. If you don't, the chances are you will get caught and receive a hefty fine.”​