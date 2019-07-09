Dog owners urged to step up and take responsibility

A LARGE banner has been erected at the ​North Wall Beach carpark urging dog owners to take responsibility.

It comes after a recent spate of attacks on humans and other dogs. In one incident a much-loved family pet was attacked and killed by a German shephard, which later had to be put down.

A number of dog attack 'hotspots' have also been identified as owners continue to disobey the rules.

The North Wall Beach is one of a few across the Local Government Area where dogs are allowed off leash but animals must be kept under direct supervision and control.

The sign reads: 'Your dog is your responsibility'.

Brittany Leigh Lennon walks her dog on the beach most days and welcomes the sign.

"I think it's a great sign, hopefully people take note. Especially with the spree of dog attacks there,” Brittany said.

"I have a Chihuahua cross Foxie and he frequently gets chased by larger dogs at the beach because owners have no control.”

Other off leash areas in the LGA include:

Boambee Beach ​

Thompsons Road Reserve

Emerald Beach (north of Fiddamans Creek)

Woolgoolga Back Beach

Corindi/Pipeclay Beach (south of Ocean Street)

​Hearnes Lake Beach* ​

​Darkum Beach* ​

These beaches are subject to seasonal restrictions during Little Tern breeding season. When the breeding area is signposted dogs must remain on a leash at all times.

Dogs are allowed on a leash at the following beaches:

Sawtell Beach (north)(Murray's Beach)

​Charlesworth Bay

​Korora Beach ​

Hills Beach

​Campbells Beach ​

Sapphire Beach

​Moonee Beach

​Safety Beach

​Mullaway Beach ​

Ocean View Beach (Mullawarra)

​Arrawarra Beach ​

Red Rock Beach

​Little Beach ​

Corindi Beach (north of Ocean Street)

Coffs Harbour City Council leader of compliance Robert Percival urges all dog owners to follow the rules.

"Your little fluffy dog might be the most beautiful pet in world but when it's off the lead you never know what other dogs might be around and fluffy might end up on the wrong end of an exchange," Mr Percival said.

Dog responsibility sign at north wall beach. 08 July 2019 TREVOR VEALE

He admits there are a number of areas where people consistently disobey the rules including Murrays Beach at Sawtell.

Rangers can issue substantial on the spot fines for owners who do not follow the rules.

