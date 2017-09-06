Dog owner's good deed crosses states to help man in need

TOM Borg spared no hesitation in donating close to $2000 to a fellow dog lover he had never met, thousands of kilometres away in another state.

Before heading out for a couple of drinks on Saturday night, Tom, 33, came across South Australia's Aaron Maddigan GoFundMe page.

Aaron put his gaming computer up for sale to raise funds to cover the surgery cost for his five-year-old rhodesian ridgeback-cross, Leisel.

The South Australian wrote on the funding page Leisel had ruptured her ACL and needed surgery to get back on her feet.

Knowing just how expensive vet fees can be, Tom donated $1980 without a second thought.

Tom said Aaron was "copping a bit of flack” for the price of his computer.

"His computer system was a bit over priced but I don't think anyone actually realised that he was just trying to get the money to go through and pay all the vet bills,” Tom said.

"I just thought I'd go help this guy out.

"I didn't even think about it.”

Tom said he didn't need another computer so just donated the money to Aaron.

Aaron thanked Tom on Facebook, writing: "I cannot thank him enough for his generosity and kindness. I'm speechless.”

This was not the first time Tom has helped out someone in need.

In 2014 he launched a coffee buy-it-forward campaign, where you bought two coffees and gave one to someone who was homeless or in need.