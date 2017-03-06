Dog owner objects to leashing his dog on beach

28°
Creek Foreshore signposted 'On Leash'

TO impose an 'on-leash' requirement to the very small but important area of Coffs Creek foreshore (south foreshore and east of Orlando St) denies dog owners and their families a place where they can enjoy the company of family pets in a free, unlimited 'play' environment that is safe for all.

It also reduces the already limited areas designated as Off-Leash and reduces access to still water for free running dogs to none.

For those uncomfortable sharing with free and happy dogs, all the other Coffs Creek foreshore is developed with pathways, benches, tables and toilets for your recreation and already is designated On-Leash. Give us our access back.

David Bell

 

Waterfront facility at expense of beach

IT HAS now emerged that Coffs Harbour City Council has received expert advice from two consulting firms that building a concrete amphitheatre at the northern end of Jetty Beach will cause the loss of the beach.

The response of council to this? Permanently truck in or pump sand to replenish that lost because of this foolhardy and ill-conceived development.

The cost? Mega bucks annually that ratepayers simply can't afford.

Why not build the amphitheatre much further back from the shoreline? How about building it in the extensive areas of grassland to the west?

These areas are frankly pretty shabby at present and would benefit from some beautification and utilisation.

In this location the amphitheatre can be used as a performance or festival space.

This option won't require permanent capital input and will create numerous cultural and economic benefits for our city.

Mark Graham

 

Brighten the day for disabled surfers

DISABLED Surfers Association was established in 1986 by Gary Blaschke after a motorcycle accident, which he lost his knee cap and under went extensive rehabilitation.

Gary saw a void that needed to be filled as over the years, many surfers with disabilities have unfortunately, been loners with no one to help them get back into the water.

Many suffer from disabilities the general public would not consider a disability.

From asthmatics to joint injuries to paraplegic, many members have found friendship, support and have renewed their interest in surfing.

Gary's vision quickly extended to all classes of disabilities, as it is today.

Locally we are in our 10th year here on the Mid North Coast.

As a celebration we will have an extra surfing day at Woolgoolga Main Beach on March 11 from 8am. Gary Blaschke will be attending this event. Wear you best bright surfer clothes.

Robyn Woods President MNCDSA

Coffs Coast Advocate

