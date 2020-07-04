Dog maimed and owner bitten in vicious attack

A PEACEFUL walk at East Shores descended into chaos last week for Victor Belic when his kelpie was viciously attacked by another dog.

Mr Belic, who moved to Gladstone from Melbourne last year, said he was fearful of ever walking Verni again as he recalled the traumatising incident.

"You never really digest or fully comprehend a situation like that until it actually happens to you," he said.

Between 8.30 and 9am last Thursday Mr Belic and Verni were on their regular morning walk around East Shores when they turned left onto the bitumen walking track.

"As we came around the corner I saw two dogs and I was thinking to myself, 'Oh goodness, I have seen those dogs before'," Mr Belic said.

"As I was thinking that, the bigger dog saw us approaching and jumped up, frothing at the mouth, going absolutely berserk and mental."

Verni's owner Victor Belic is pleading with the community to take more responsibility for their animals in public places.

Mr Belic said the rope restraining the dogs, which were tied up to a ute belonging to maintenance workers, snapped and one of the dogs set upon them.

"He came charging towards me and he scratched me; I'm not sure if he bit me but I still have the scratch marks," Mr Belic said.

"Then it grabbed my dog by the back foot with its teeth and bit it off."

Verni was rushed to a local vet for surgery on the foot, part of which could not be saved.

Mr Belic has been left with a vet bill of more than $800.

"I would like to know who the owners are. I am more confident than not confident that I have seen those dogs around the yacht club, the parking area at the marina and Lorde Street."

Even Victor Belic's cigarette carrier was not safe from the jaws of a dog which he describes as "mental, berserk" during the attack which maimed his dog Verni.

Mr Belic said he was frustrated with how the situation was being handled after filing an incident report with the Gladstone Regional Council.

"I have heard of people receiving fines for not having dogs on leashes at Spinnaker Park but why not the Marina or East Shores parklands?" Mr Belic said.

"Why not be consistent and get the message across to dog owners?

"Who is going to pay for my vet bills? Sure, I want my money back, but more than that just keep the money and bring Verni's complete foot back. Impossible."

Gladstone Regional Council refused to comment, however, a Gladstone Ports Corporation spokesman said it had been working with them on the incident.

"Dogs are permitted within GPC's Spinnaker, Marina and East Shores parklands with the exception of the East Shores water play park," the spokesman said.

"As part of our parkland guidelines, dogs must be on a leash at all times and owners are to clean up after their pet, with GPC providing waste bags at various locations.

"We wish Verni a swift recovery, and hope he is able to enjoy the parklands again soon."