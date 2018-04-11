Menu
Login
The staff at Maggies' Dog Cafe celebrate their first year of business.
The staff at Maggies' Dog Cafe celebrate their first year of business. Robbie Dark
News

Dog lovers' successful first year

Rachel Vercoe
by
11th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

IT'S the perfect place to sit down with friends and relax while your dog makes their own friends or chills out next to you with a puppuccino.

Maggie's Dog Cafe in Moonee Beach celebrated its first birthday last weekend with live music from Craig Freeman, a vegan market stall, free face painting and free doggy treat samples from LBarkery.

Lisa Baxter and Stephen Webb started the cafe after moving to the Coffs Coast from Scotland and have continued to grow and expand their business with exciting events on the horizon.

"It's been a fantastic successful year for us at Maggie's, better than we could have wished for but with a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” Lisa said.

"We would like to thank everyone who joined us on Sunday to celebrate and to all our customers who have supported us over the past year.

"Stephen and I are so proud of what Maggie's has become and we feel as if there is a real sense of community here. People talk to each other about their dogs, make new friends and interact while having a coffee and watching their dogs play.”

Maggie's has 800 regular salon customers, they have expanded their menu to offer savoury items, hold play dates, are knows for their vegan and gluten-free treats and enjoy bringing people and their dogs together.

"Over the past year we have also had a lot inquiries about Doggy Day Care, so when we had the opportunity to lease more space we grabbed it with both hands and we are about to open Maggie's Doggy Day Care.”

Keep an eye on Maggie's for future play dates, day care and fun events.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Police concerned as Coffs residents fail to lock their cars

    Police concerned as Coffs residents fail to lock their cars

    News Police urge locals to take precautions when leaving their cars parked following the "recent phenomenon” of thefts taking place from unlocked cars.

    Health experts warn mosquito numbers are expected to boom

    Health experts warn mosquito numbers are expected to boom

    News Health experts urge residents to protect themselves from viruses.

    A celebration with fine music

    A celebration with fine music

    News DON'T miss your chance to see concert pianist David Heldgott

    Dangerous surf expected along the coast tomorrow

    Dangerous surf expected along the coast tomorrow

    News BOM issues hazardous surf warning for April 11.

    Local Partners