Dog lovers' successful first year

The staff at Maggies' Dog Cafe celebrate their first year of business. Robbie Dark

IT'S the perfect place to sit down with friends and relax while your dog makes their own friends or chills out next to you with a puppuccino.

Maggie's Dog Cafe in Moonee Beach celebrated its first birthday last weekend with live music from Craig Freeman, a vegan market stall, free face painting and free doggy treat samples from LBarkery.

Lisa Baxter and Stephen Webb started the cafe after moving to the Coffs Coast from Scotland and have continued to grow and expand their business with exciting events on the horizon.

"It's been a fantastic successful year for us at Maggie's, better than we could have wished for but with a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” Lisa said.

"We would like to thank everyone who joined us on Sunday to celebrate and to all our customers who have supported us over the past year.

"Stephen and I are so proud of what Maggie's has become and we feel as if there is a real sense of community here. People talk to each other about their dogs, make new friends and interact while having a coffee and watching their dogs play.”

Maggie's has 800 regular salon customers, they have expanded their menu to offer savoury items, hold play dates, are knows for their vegan and gluten-free treats and enjoy bringing people and their dogs together.

"Over the past year we have also had a lot inquiries about Doggy Day Care, so when we had the opportunity to lease more space we grabbed it with both hands and we are about to open Maggie's Doggy Day Care.”

Keep an eye on Maggie's for future play dates, day care and fun events.