Dog friendly cafe recognised for unique concept

Lisa and Stephen Webb with their dog Maggie at Maggie's Dog Cafe, Shop and Salon in Moonee Beach.

WHEN you crave a coffee but also want to spend quality time with your dog, where do you go? Maggie’s Dog Cafe, Shop and Salon in Moonee Beach of course.

It’s not just the Coffs Coast who think the pet friendly cafe is a great place to hang out, make doggie friends and relax with food and a drink, a recent search has revealed it’s a nation wide feeling.

Pawshake, an online company connecting pet parents with affordable local pet carers, recently held a search to find Australia’s favourite pet-friendly cafe with Maggie’s Dog Cafe coming out on top.

Nominated and voted by the Australian Public, the final vote was out the top ten from across the nation but the Moonee Beach cafe and dog salon was a clear winner.

“We were hopeful but thought there was no chance at all of winning due to the exposure the other cafes would have compared to us because of population size,’ Maggie’s Dog Cafe, Shop and Salon owner Lisa Webb said.

“I was very, very shocked. It came at a really good time too, it was crazy season and we’d been working really hard.

With a friendly and relaxed environment for humans and dogs to hang out, the cafe has gone from strength to strength in the past three years of business.

“As far as we know, we’re still the only indoor dog cafe that serves both humans and dogs in Australia.

Staff have a relaxed nature around dogs, they listen to what dogs tell them when grooming, playing or feeding and work hard to keep the area clean at all times.

“It can be hard to have a business in this demographic, to even succeed a new cafe with a brand new concept in this area is a massive achievement in itself.

“We love our locals, we have so many people who come in everyday and seeing the same faces all the time is really rewarding.”

“A massive thanks to all our locals who come in day and day out.

With big plans for the future, Lisa said herself and husband Stephen have a goal to franchise the business and one-day have a Maggie’s in every city in Australia.

With food and drinks for humans and dogs, play pens for big and little dogs, grooming facilities, a shop and friendly atmosphere, if you haven’t checked out Austrlia’s number on pet friendly cafe, then head on down to Maggie’s Dog Cafe, Shop and Salon.