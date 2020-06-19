Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warning: Pet owners have been urged to be careful at a popular off-leash area after a dog allegedly ingested drugs.
Warning: Pet owners have been urged to be careful at a popular off-leash area after a dog allegedly ingested drugs.
News

Dog eats drugs at popular park

19th Jun 2020 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONCERNED resident has warned pet owners to beware at a popular off-leash area after a dog allegedly ingested drugs.

It is claimed a dog named Alfred had to be rushed to a veterinary clinic after a visit to GJ Walter Park in Cleveland last week.

"The dog taken to the vet last night has tested positive to narcotics," the woman said in a public Facebook post.

"He is stable, under supervision.

Facebook post in a Redlands community group shows the location where a dog is claimed to have eaten drugs. Picture: Facebook
Facebook post in a Redlands community group shows the location where a dog is claimed to have eaten drugs. Picture: Facebook

"Council attended the park to remove any drug related products.

"Please keep a close eye on your dogs and children as Ice has been found and uncapped needles."

Redland City Council confirmed complaints had been made about alleged drug use and a dog coming to harm at the park.

"Council recently received an anonymous complaint about a homeless person sleeping in a tent in the mangroves near GJ Walter Park in Cleveland," a council spokesman said.

"A report of drug paraphernalia being in the area was also received.

"Council officers inspected the site but no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found.

"Council has also been in discussion with police and Redlands Homeless Response Group to render assistance to the person.

"Council also received a report of a dog interacting with drugs in the local park, but further site inspections revealed no drugs or paraphernalia."

Originally published as Dog eats drugs at popular park

dog drugs pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six-storey development proposed for Woolgoolga

        premium_icon Six-storey development proposed for Woolgoolga

        News A DA has been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council for an apartment building in Trafalgar St.

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business 1500 Flight Centre jobs to go as low demand smashes travel giant

        BEHIND THE DESK: Is there room for ‘politics’ in sport?

        premium_icon BEHIND THE DESK: Is there room for ‘politics’ in sport?

        Sport Should professional players, teams and competitions be able to make a stand on...

        ‘Turnaround’ for Coffs Airport as flights are set to double

        premium_icon ‘Turnaround’ for Coffs Airport as flights are set to double

        News Qantas flights will double in less than two months time.