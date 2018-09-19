Dog destroyed after killing alpacas

A man has been banned from keeping dogs for life after his staffies attacked two alpacas on the same property.

A man has been banned from keeping dogs for life after his staffies attacked two alpacas on the same property. File Photo

A PET owner has been banned from keeping a dog for life and his dog destroyed after an attack, which saw two alpacas killed.

The incident involved an American Staffordshire terrier and a Staffordshire terrier, which had previously been declared dangerous after attacking alpacas on the same Upper Corindi property.

The dogs had attacked two alpacas, chasing them into a dam where they eventually drowned.

Earlier this month, the two owners of the dogs pleaded guilty to a number of charges including failing to comply with dangerous dog control requirements, being in charge of a dangerous dog which attacks an animal or person and being the owner of a dangerous dog which attacks an animal or person.

Magistrate J Gibson ordered the Staffordshire terrier be surrendered to Coffs Harbour City Council for it to be destroyed.

It has since been put down.

Its owner was also banned from being the owner of a dog for life and fines totalling $2,400 were imposed.

The remaining dog will continue to live on its owner's property under the conditions of the Dangerous Dog legislation.

"Cases like this highlight exactly what can happen if owners allow their dogs to roam without any control," said Robert Percival, Council's Section Leader Compliance Regulatory Enforcement.

"The owner of the Staffordshire terrier was forced to surrender his dog for destruction, he can never own another dog and also faces having to pay some very substantial fines. Pet-owners need to take responsibility for their animals at all times."

Owners who fail to keep their dogs leashed in public places (leash-free areas excepted) or take their dogs into prohibited places can attract fines of up to $1,100.