Dog dental check-ups are vital

Question - A friend told me I should be taking my dog to a dentist. Is this something I should be doing often for check-ups?

Answer - This isn't a training question so I asked Dr Zoe Munro from Blue and White Vet to answer it for you.

Yes, you should definitely take your dog to the dentist, also known as the vet.

Dental disease is extremely prevalent in dogs and cats.

Many animals are shy about their teeth being examined and in many cases, may suffer in silence.

Dental disease can be very painful and often leads to changes in behaviour such as being less energetic, withdrawing from social interaction or discomfort eating certain foods or treats.

Bad breath, tooth root inflammation, tartar accumulation, gum infection and broken teeth are regularly treated by veterinarians.

Fortunately, most veterinary clinics offer free dental checks.

These visits are an assessment of the current dental status of your pet and start the implementation of an effective long term strategy to maintain optimal oral health.

