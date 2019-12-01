Menu
Dog attack leaves two-year-old seriously injured

Adam Hourigan
1st Dec 2019 8:28 AM
A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl is in a serious but stable condition after the dog she was playing with suddenly attacked her last night.

Coffs/Clarence police said the girl had been playing with a two-year-old brown kelpie at their Harwood home happily throughout the day when for an unknown reason the dog bit the child on the face.

Adults at the house came to her assistance before local paramedics arrived on the scene.

The young girl suffered serious facial injuries including a laceration to the forehead, and she was taken by paramedics to Maclean District Hospital.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Medical Team met with paramedics at the hospital, where the girl was further stabilised before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said that the dog had been secured by animal rangers, and inquiries into the incident were continuing.

