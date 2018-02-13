Menu
Dog attack could land you behind bars and thousands poorer

DANGEROUS DOGS: Failing to comply with control requirements for dangerous or restricted dogs could cost you thousands or land you behind bars. File Photo
Keagan Elder
by

DOG owners can be imprisoned for up to five years and fined $77,000 if their dog attacks a person and fails to comply with control requirements.

If a dangerous or restricted dog attacks a person or animal, it could lead to a two year prison sentence and $22,000 penalty.

Owners of dangerous or restricted dogs must ensure they're desexed, suitably enclosed, wearing a red and yellow striped collar and have one or more 'Warning Dangerous Dog' sign clearly visible on the property under the Companion Animals Act 1998.

 

WARNING SIGN: Owners of dangerous dogs must display at least one 'Warning Dangerous Dog' sign on their property. thedogline.com.au

Under the Act, the dog must not be at any time in the sole care of a person under 18 and can't be sold or given away.

Outside of an enclosure, dangerous and restricted dogs must be muzzled and on an adequate leash.

Failure to comply can result in a $16,000 fine.

For more, phone Coffs Harbour City Council's rangers on 6648 4000.

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour city council dangerous dogs dog attacks fines prison restricted dogs

Coffs Coast Advocate
