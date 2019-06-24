Dodson stable firing at the perfect time

ON FIRE: Brett Dodson has his stable peaking at the right time of the year for trainers on the Northern Rivers.

HORSE RACING: Timing your run is everything in sport and it's fair to say a local trainer is peaking at the perfect moment.

Brett Dodson had a field day in Coffs Harbour last Friday and now has an eye on making a real mark over the coming Grafton and Coffs carnivals.

Two-year-old gelding Pace Stick got the day off with a bang for Dodson, winning by four lengths in the 1205m Maiden on debut.

"I couldn't have asked for more, he was very impressive,” Dodson said.

"He put them away easily and he looks like he'll be something special.”

Dodson trained Pace Stick's mother, Public Display, and the owners of the mare decided they'd get her son by Jet Spur also sent to Dodson.

"It's good for them to have a horse who looks promising, they've been long time supporters of the stable,” Dodson said.

"They drove down from the Gold Coast for the races Friday... it was an emotional win.”

Two-year-old gelding Pace Stick made a stunning debut at Coffs Harbour last Friday. Bruce Thomas/Trackside Photograp

Pace Stick will now head to the paddock for a break, before returning for what the trainer is hopeful will be a fruitful 12 months as a three-year-old.

Fellow young gun Hellenism enjoyed her own victory on Friday, burying her opposition as she eased up to win by five lengths.

The three-year-old would have won in her first career start if she could find a run, so Dodson was glad to see her not strike trouble at her second attempt as she led from start to finish.

"We thought stepping her up to the 1400m would be in her favour so it was good to get the result and she did it quite easy,” Dodson said.

Stablemate In A Step was also only narrowly defeated on the day, while Victorian import Galway came home strong for Dodson in the final event.

Galway will now set sail for the Grafton Guineas during the July Carnival.

Dodson said it's giving him confidence his chargers are all delivering on raceday at the moment.

"The stable's in good shape, if they're not winning their running well,” Dodson said.

"It's a team effort, I've got some great help here and great owners.”