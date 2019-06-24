Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON FIRE: Brett Dodson has his stable peaking at the right time of the year for trainers on the Northern Rivers.
ON FIRE: Brett Dodson has his stable peaking at the right time of the year for trainers on the Northern Rivers. FILE
Sport

Dodson stable firing at the perfect time

Sam Flanagan
by
24th Jun 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: Timing your run is everything in sport and it's fair to say a local trainer is peaking at the perfect moment.

Brett Dodson had a field day in Coffs Harbour last Friday and now has an eye on making a real mark over the coming Grafton and Coffs carnivals.

Two-year-old gelding Pace Stick got the day off with a bang for Dodson, winning by four lengths in the 1205m Maiden on debut.

"I couldn't have asked for more, he was very impressive,” Dodson said.

"He put them away easily and he looks like he'll be something special.”

Dodson trained Pace Stick's mother, Public Display, and the owners of the mare decided they'd get her son by Jet Spur also sent to Dodson.

"It's good for them to have a horse who looks promising, they've been long time supporters of the stable,” Dodson said.

"They drove down from the Gold Coast for the races Friday... it was an emotional win.”

Two-year-old gelding Pace Stick made a stunning debut at Coffs Harbour last Friday.
Two-year-old gelding Pace Stick made a stunning debut at Coffs Harbour last Friday. Bruce Thomas/Trackside Photograp

Pace Stick will now head to the paddock for a break, before returning for what the trainer is hopeful will be a fruitful 12 months as a three-year-old.

Fellow young gun Hellenism enjoyed her own victory on Friday, burying her opposition as she eased up to win by five lengths.

The three-year-old would have won in her first career start if she could find a run, so Dodson was glad to see her not strike trouble at her second attempt as she led from start to finish.

"We thought stepping her up to the 1400m would be in her favour so it was good to get the result and she did it quite easy,” Dodson said.

Stablemate In A Step was also only narrowly defeated on the day, while Victorian import Galway came home strong for Dodson in the final event.

Galway will now set sail for the Grafton Guineas during the July Carnival.

Dodson said it's giving him confidence his chargers are all delivering on raceday at the moment.

"The stable's in good shape, if they're not winning their running well,” Dodson said.

"It's a team effort, I've got some great help here and great owners.”

brett dodson coffs cup carnival coffs harbour cup coffs harbour racing club country racing grafton july racing carnival july racing carnival racing nsw
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Figures in Anonymous masks culprits in bizarre theft

    premium_icon Figures in Anonymous masks culprits in bizarre theft

    News A local dealership is calling for public assistance over an incident caught on CCTV involving two people wearing Hazmat suits and Anonymous hacker masks.

    • 24th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
    Food lovers rejoice: New events to launch on Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Food lovers rejoice: New events to launch on Coffs Coast

    News The brains behind Curryfest are bringing new events to the jetty.

    The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

    premium_icon The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

    News At least 16 face Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    Dolphin sea pen designs simply a 'talking point'

    premium_icon Dolphin sea pen designs simply a 'talking point'

    News Authorities stress it's very early days in the sea pen study.