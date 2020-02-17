Dodgy NDIS providers preying on most vulnerable

One unregistered NDIS provider reportedly crossed professional and personal boundaries and developed a personal relationship with the participant.

COWPER MP Pat Conaghan is calling for greater compliance of unregistered NDIS providers.

In a speech in federal parliament last week he highlighted a number of local examples of unregistered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) providers crossing the line and acting inappropriately.

"The lack of requirements for unregistered providers has led to a number of unsafe and compromising situations for people with a disability in my electorate of Cowper-situations that I find unacceptable," Mr Conaghan said.

"Another example I have been made aware of is an unregistered NDIS provider offering to provide insulin injections to a participant on a daily basis without having the proper qualifications."

Nationals member for Cowper Pat Conaghan during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House last week. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Since 2013 the NDIS has supported some 250,000 people with disabilities and their families and Mr Conaghan congratulated the government on the work done so far to ensure that people with disabilities are supported to exercise choice and control over the care and assistance they receive.

He has also welcomed the establishment of the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission.

"Since it started operating on July 1, 2018, the Commission has taken compliance and enforcement action in response to breaches of the NDIS code of conduct by more than 15 people and providers, including five who were not registered and were providing NDIS support and services to self-managing NDIS participants."

Despite the work of the Commission he says concerns remain, particularly with unregistered service providers.

"Unregistered providers have just three requirements imposed on them, whereas registered providers have seven requirements guiding their services."

He says NDIS participants and their families can contact the independent Commission on 1800 035 544 or they can make a complaint online at www.ndiscommission.gov.au/about/complaints.

"And I say to unregistered NDIS service providers, you have been put on notice as the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission will stringently review all complaints referred to it.

"Other actions the Coalition Government is undertaking to make the NDIS better are getting the foundations for a new Participant Service Guarantee. During the 2019 Federal Election, the government promised to develop and legislate an NDIS Participant Service Guarantee to improve participant experiences with the NDIS."