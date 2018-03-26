Menu
If you're out fishing over Easter, expect to see Fisheries on the banks, beaches and on the water measuring catches.
News

Dodgy fishos have been put on notice

26th Mar 2018 3:30 PM

THE NSW Department of Primary Industries has this week launched a state-wide campaign targeting fishers taking prohibited size fish.

'Operation Small Fry' has been established in response to an increasing number of offences relating to prohibited fish size, including shell fish.

DPI Director of Fisheries Compliance, Patrick Tully said the operation will focus on increasing awareness of fishing rules and regulations as well as the consequences for non-compliance.　

"Illegal activity, including the sale of prohibited size fish, will be addressed through immediate compliance actions," Mr Tully said.

Operation Smal Fry started this week.
"Whilst most fishers are aware of the rules, fisheries compliance staff still seized over 4,500 prohibited size fish last year, proving that some fishers still aren't getting the message.

"The operation is a great way to increase public knowledge and understanding of fisheries compliance.

"Adopting sustainable practices will lead to improved fishing opportunities and economic growth in NSW."

A similar operation in 2017, called 'Operation Portunus', focused on illegal crab trapping and produced some very good results.

Since January 1, 2012, DPI has seized 23,755 fish, including shellfish, for non-compliance.

Common finfish species like yellowfin bream, snapper, tailor, trevally,　and sand whiting are some of the species most commonly seized.

Anyone with information on suspected illegal fishing activity is urged to contact their local DPI fisheries office, call the Fisher Watch phone line on 1800 043 536 or report illegal fishing activities online.

For more information visit the DPI website.

