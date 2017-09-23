Dodgers and Blue Sox in baseball deciders

BASEBALL FRENEMIES: Tye Gould (Dodgers) and Ben McCall (BlueSox) will face off in today's A grade grand final.

It will be a black and blue grand final day for Coffs Harbour Baseball with Woolgoolga Blue Sox advancing to both of today's grand finals against the Sawtell Dodgers.

In A-Grade action last week the Blue Sox had to come from behind to not only reach the big game but also end the All Stars' season.

All Stars got off a strong start, getting six runners on base and scoring two in the first inning.

Blue Sox clawed one back in the first before the game settled into a pitching battle between the All Stars' Chris Cook and Aidan Banks.

All Stars pushed further ahead in the third inning with Ben Martin coming home on a Nick Andrews sacrifice. Even though the Blue Sox were outhitting the Allstars at this stage of the match, their inconsistent batting wasn't producing results.

All Stars once again scored when Cameron Martin crossed home plate in the fifth but Banks surged back to produce the match turning moment.

He bamboozled the All Stars middle order bats before inducing a ground out to end the inning while there was three All Stars runners left stranded on bases.

With a 4-1 lead and Cook seemingly in control of the game All Stars looked likely winners until the depth of the Blue Sox batting line up finally started to show.

Tama Nohotima got the Sox started and the next five batters would go on to reach base and score. With the allotted time up, the game was declared with BlueSox taking the game 8-4.

The B Grade grand final will also feature Blue Sox and Dodgers as the Blue Sox made it two-from-two against the All Stars.

As today's A-Grade grand final is going nine innings, it will be a battle of attrition between two hardnosed teams.

Both squads are spoilt for choice in the pitching department and their batting lineups show no weaknesses.

Blue Sox will want to tweak some minor fielding issues that showed themselves on the weekend while Dodgers have relished having a week off to rest some tired arms.

The grand finals are being played at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park,and entry is free.

Full canteen facilities are in place and all are welcome to watch what should be a couple of entertaining matches.