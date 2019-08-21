Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The former Japanese Emperor Hirohito.
The former Japanese Emperor Hirohito.
Politics

Documents reveal Hirohito wartime regrets

21st Aug 2019 7:59 AM

NEWLY-UNEARTHED documents have revealed that former Japanese emperor Hirohito repeatedly felt sorry about the Second World War.

They also reveal he tried, unsuccessfully, to express his feelings by using the word "remorse" in a 1952 speech.

The records of conversations with Hirohito spanning several years were kept by Michiji Tajima, a top Imperial Household Agency official who took office after the war.

Japan's NHK television obtained 18 notebooks through Mr Tajima's family, and aired a special programme last weekend.

Although it is not surprising Hirohito had deep regrets about the war, the documents highlight how strong his emotions had been.

NHK said at one point Hirohito insisted he must include the word "remorse" in his speech, but the prime minister advised against it.

The Japanese Imperial Household Agency has declined to comment on the report.

hirohito japan letters wartime wwii

Top Stories

    Snapchat sex predator facing time behind bars

    premium_icon Snapchat sex predator facing time behind bars

    News The Snapchat predator, who was arrested when he attempted to meet up with an underage girl for sex, has been slapped with a jail term.

    Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    premium_icon Driver dies in Tweed crash while delivering pizza

    News "We will be providing support to our team members and loved ones."

    Clarence MP tells Barnaby to stick to own turf

    premium_icon Clarence MP tells Barnaby to stick to own turf

    Politics Anti-abortion robocalls prompt Gulaptis to speak out

    Essential Energy job cuts on hold

    premium_icon Essential Energy job cuts on hold

    News Labor says a temporary halt offers no reassurance.