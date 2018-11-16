Alarm over TripAdvisor style website for healthcare

Whitecoat’s creators say the system will help GPs choose which specialist is best for the patient. Picture: iStock

Exclusive: Health funds have been accused of trying to influence which surgeons your GP refers you to under a controversial new TripAdvisor style online referral system.

Doctors are concerned the new service that will be provided via medical software on the desktop computers of all GPs from February could be the slippery slope to the introduction of US-style managed care.

But the CEO of health practitioner comparison website Whitecoat which is running the service says it will help patients find the best performing surgeons with the lowest out-of-pocket expenses.

Three of the nation's top health funds NIB, HBF and BUPA helped set up Whitecoat and health funds provide the data on surgeon's fees and performance the system uses to help GP's rank specialists.

GPs who use the system will get crucial information on how many knee replacements or other procedures a surgeon has done, their readmission rates, how much they charge, and whether they charge patients gap fees.

They will also find out how long patients may have to wait for an initial consultation with the specialist - many have waiting lists of several months.

This is a major breakthrough for patients and doctors who at the moment are in the dark about specialist charges and their performance.

Whitecoat CEO Matt Donellan said patients who use the Whitecoat app will get a message in the app that tells them the date of their specialist appointment.

The app will also provide patients with information about the average fees and gaps most doctors charge for the procedure they require so they can check if their specialists fees are reasonable.

Neither doctors nor patients will have to use the new system which will be entirely voluntary he said.

AMA federal president Dr Tony Bartone opposes the Whitecoat scheme. Picture: Kym Smith

Doctors have major concerns about the referral service and the Australian Medical Association says it "will absolutely not support any system that interferes in the doctor-patient relationship or puts the needs of insurers before the needs of patients".

"This is managed care at its core. Once you are subject to being influenced as to who is the right practitioner for you, based on an impenetrable web of contracting and financing arrangements, you have lost the ability to control your own health care," AMA president Dr Tony Bartone said.

"We've seen it in the United States - it is not a good system for patients and it's not a sustainable system economically."

Private Healthcare Australia chief Rachel David said the new system had nothing to do with managed care, health funds would not be pre-approving the surgery or limiting which doctors patients could see as in the US.

Doctors have major concerns about the referral service. Picture: Getty

"We have done lots of surveys and over 90 per cent of our members want solutions like this to give transparency on specialists costs and quality before they are referred by GPs," she said.

The Federal Government is also planning to introduce a directory on specialist charges as complaints grow about price gouging specialists who charge patients 10 times the AMA recommended fee.

GP's who use the Whitecoat system will be able generate an automated referral letter to the specialist through the system.

And Whitecoat is planning to roll out the new scheme alongside a new cashless and cardless automated payment system it says will save doctor's practices money and claim Medicare rebates on behalf of patients.

The new initiative comes as the latest health fund data shows health fund membership continues to decline.