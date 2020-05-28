Farvardin Daliri has a penchant for building big things, but none have taken off quite like his newest creation.

Farvardin Daliri has a penchant for building big things, but none have taken off quite like his newest creation.

Farvardin Daliri has a penchant for building big things, but none have taken off quite like his newest creation.

Dr Daliri has constructed a monster kookaburra in the backyard of a Brisbane property to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Daliri, who has previously built a big koala and Slim Dusty, has constructed the kookaburra for the Townsville Cultural Festival.

"I chose the kookaburra because they make everybody laugh, particularly during these times when we're confined to our own spaces," Dr Daliri said.

"We just want to bring everyone together to have a laugh. It's a unique animal, we're the only place in the world with a laughing bird."

Dr Farvardin Daliri, Executive Director Townsville Cultural Fest. Picture: Shae Beplate.

After placing a video online, Dr Daliri's kookaburra has entertained the masses across the globe.

"When I brought it out for a road test and took a video it went viral overnight," he said.

"It got something like 1.2 million views online. I've had calls from the U.S. for interviews and asking for permission to use the video.

"I've had media call from Perth, Sydney, everywhere. Someone from Melbourne called and said I should take it there.

"I told them 'no, it's going straight to Townsville and not anywhere else."

Dr Daliri plans on doing a road trip with his work from Brisbane to the Burdekin in late July. "We can hold laughing workshops along the way at different places," he said.

"It's just gone crazy, which is great because now people are excited we're coming."

The Townsville Cultural Festival is being held on August 14-16.

Originally published as Doctor's mammoth bird turns into viral sensation