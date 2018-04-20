Doctor's dream is to tackle skin cancer head on

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Dr Paul Dance and wife Karen have branched out with their own skin cancer clinic.

FAMILY FRIENDLY: Dr Paul Dance and wife Karen have branched out with their own skin cancer clinic. Contributed

A WELL known local medical face is running a small family business specialising in early detection and treatment of all types of skin cancer.

The dr paul dance skin cancer clinic opened on February 5.

Paul was a GP with Coffs Medical Centre providing in-house consultation and treatment of the many patients there before branching out.

Trained at the University College of London, Paul was a GP in Surrey before moving to Australia in 2005 with wife Karen, a Coffs Harbour local.

"I always had an interest in skin cancer and attained a Master of Medicine (Skin Cancer) through the University of Queensland, making me an accredited skin cancer doctor,” he said.

"Also I am a member of Skin Cancer College of Australasia.

"We decided this year to open our own clinic to provide a personalised service to the local community and beyond.

"Patients travel from Armidale, Grafton and as far as Sydney to see us with no referral required to make an appointment.”

The clinic offers drop-in spot checks and full skin checks, Monday to Friday from 9am-5pm, and Paul is considering evening surgery for those unable to attend during the day.

There are surgical or non-surgical skin cancer treatments and Paul can perform standard elliptical excisions, complex flaps and skin grafts when needed as well as diagnostic shave and punch biopsies, all under local anaesthesia in his rooms.

"Patients may contact me 24 hours a day if they have concerns following treatment.”

"Early detection is key to successful outcomes and we are highly trained in the use of dermatoscopy to detect melanomas in their infancy when thin and curable.”

Behind every good man is a very capable woman handling front of house with Karen using her nursing, administrative and marketing background as practice manager.

dr paul dance skin cancer clinic

16 Scarba St, Coffs Harbour

Phone: 6601 9003

Email: info@drpauldance.com.au