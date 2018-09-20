Doctor’s cruel words to anorexic woman

WARNING: Graphic images

A RUSSIAN woman suffering from severe anorexia was told by her doctor that she looked so unwell she could play a "living corpse" in a movie.

Kristina Karyagina, 26, from Barnaul in south-central Russia, reported weighs just 17kg and has spent years dieting and eating very little food, usually just a few pieces of fruit a day.

Her story has come to light after Russian television personality Maria Kokhno shared a video of Ms Karyagina with her 520,000 Instagram followers.

Ms Kokhno organised for Ms Karyagina to see the same eating disorder specialist who helped treat her own anorexia.

Ms Kokhno also battled with the disease and said she understood how terrible it can be.

"I know what it is like when someone puts a meal in front of you and you cannot eat it. Even when you are aware that you are dying, you still cannot eat," she said.

Kristina Karyagina has managed to eat something for the first time this year during the second day of her groundbreaking treatment.

Her doctor said she was at a worryingly low weight.

She arranged for Ms Karyagina and her mother to meet her eating disorder doctor, Dr Yan Goland, who agreed to treat her for free.

In the confronting video posted on Instagram, Dr Goland tries to convince Ms Karyagina that she is unwell and change her attitude to the disorder.

"Have you ever thought about playing a part in a horror movie? A living corpse perhaps?" he asks her.

Despite the brutal words, it seems to work. Ms Karyagina's mother said her daughter managed to eat something other than apple or banana for the first time in months, during the second day of her treatment.

"Several days ago I saw my daughter eating kasha and I could not believe my own eyes!" she said.

"Before that day, her daily diet included only a tiny piece of apple or banana, water and juice. Today, Kristina ate for the first time since last year. She now knows that anything is possible, it is very important."

- If you or someone you know is suffering from an eating disorder you can contact The Butterfly Foundation on 1800 334 673 or visit thebutterflyfoundation.org.au