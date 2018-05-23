Doctor suggests palliative conversation

TALK TIME: Patients are urged to talk to their GP and family about end-of-life care.

NOT everybody is comfortable with discussing the final stages of life but medical specialist Dr Adam Coltzau is asking families to accept the challenge.

Speaking in National Palliative Care Week, the president of Rural Doctors Association Of Australia (RDAA) said while it may be a confronting conversation to have, people should take the time to discuss with their local doctor and family how they want to be looked after.

"Talking about end-of-life care now can help ensure patients are better able to have the palliative care journey they choose, rather than have it decided by others,” Dr Coltzau said.

"Many patients want to spend the last weeks of their life in their own community or home, rather than at a major hospital in a distant city.

"While improving access to palliative care remains a critical need in rural and remote communities, doctors and health professionals do a great job providing quality end-of-life care in a patient's own community wherever possible.

"The increased use of telehealth, where a rural patient and their GP can consult via videolink with relevant specialists who may be in a city location, can greatly reduce the need for seriously ill patients to travel for medical care.

"Dealing with death and dying is difficult but is an important conversation to have with your family and your doctor if you are suffering from a life-limiting condition.

"Palliative care patients deserve to have a high level of care available to them within their local community.

"Planning for this can reduce stress on both the patient and their loved ones as their condition progresses.

"Talk to your doctor about options available and put a plan in place early to ensure your needs are met.”