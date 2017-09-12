Doctor rewards local schools

WINNERS: Coramba Public School was the Extra Small Schools winner of the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge as part of this year's Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival.

IN A tightly fought finish, the winning schools in the Doctor on Duty Schools Challenge have been announced with St Augustine's, Mary Help, Coramba Public and Orara High School the lucky winners for 2017, who will share in $3,500 of sports vouchers from Hart Sport.

The Doctor On Duty Schools Challenge attracted over 300 local school students from 30 Coffs Coast schools who all walked or ran in the Coffs Harbour Running Festival on Father's Day.

The Schools Challenge was introduced to the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival last year to encourage school students to do something active and healthy in their local community. It proved very popular and is now a feature of the event with local schools all vying for a share of the sporting equipment on offer.

"It was fantastic to see so many school students in the event, dressed in their school colours taking part with friends and family and really enjoying the spirit of the day,” Running Festival event director Noel Phillips said.

St Augustine's Primary School had the largest number of entries with over 60 students participating on the day and was the winner of the large school category. Mary Help of Christians, also had significant numbers and was the winner of the medium schools category for the second year running.

Coramba Public School, one of the smallest schools in the region, with only 35 students, had over a third of its entire school take part in the Running Festival and was the clear winner of the extra small schools category.

While there was no winner in the 'Small Schools Category', an encouragement prize was awarded to Orara High School for its large contingent of students as well as being great supporters of the event over the last few years.

Orara High School's Lynette Franklin said she was thrilled with the result and very proud of the students.

"We were so excited when our school was announced as one of the winners,” she said.

"The money will go a long way enabling us to buy some much-need sporting equipment for the school.”

Two schools with significant entries in the event and only narrowly missing out on a prize were Kororo Primary and Coffs Harbour High Schools.

"Village Sports would like to congratulate all the school students who participated in the Running Festival this year,” Phillips said.

"We would also like to thank those schools who encouraged their students to take part and helped promote the Schools Challenge through their newsletters, websites and social media platforms.”

DOCTOR ON DUTY SCHOOLS CHALLENGE WINNERS

Coramba Primary School - Extra Small School

Mary Help of Christians Primary School - Medium School

St Augustine's Primary School - Large school

Orara High School - Encouragement Award