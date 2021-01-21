Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Doctor found no sign of struggle on balcony murder accused

by Jeremy Pierce
21st Jan 2021 12:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A doctor who examined a man accused of throwing his girlfriend to her

death from a Gold Coast high-rise balcony did not find any injuries

consistent with a struggle in the lead-up to the tragedy.

Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, at Southport Court House on January 20, 2021. Photo Scott Powick/Newscorp.
Jayden Moorea, aka Dan Shearin, at Southport Court House on January 20, 2021. Photo Scott Powick/Newscorp.

Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, is facing a murder

committal hearing in Southport Magistrates Court over the 2013 death

of Breeana Robinson, a Gold Coast Titans cheerleader who was 21 years

old at the time.

Giving evidence by telephone, Doctor Christine Mirakian recalled being asked to perform an examination of Moorea in the hours after the tragedy.

A photograph of Breanna Robinson.
A photograph of Breanna Robinson.

She noted a small patch of redness on a knuckle, consistent with psoriasis.

"It was a tiny abrasion," she said.

She was then asked by defence barrister Angus Edwards whether he had

any scratches or injuries consistent with being involved in a physical

altercation or scuffle.

She said he did not have any other injuries.

The hearing continues.

Originally published as Doctor found no sign of struggle on balcony murder accused

More Stories

balcony death breeana robinson court crime dan shearin editors picks jayden moorea

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        Premium Content Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

        News What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

        Fingers crossed for 2022 after Big Bash cash splash

        Premium Content Fingers crossed for 2022 after Big Bash cash splash

        Cricket More money bowled at T20 fixture with assurances Coffs will get another shot

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 21, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 21, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        IN COURT: 15 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 15 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Thursday, January...