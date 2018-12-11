Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GO GURFER: Caloundra Surfing Mums coordinator Erika Rutz getting salty in the surf.
GO GURFER: Caloundra Surfing Mums coordinator Erika Rutz getting salty in the surf. Contributed
News

Doco captures Coast surf mums' epic journey

by Carly Cullen
10th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"I HAD this big smile on face, I was using this long board that wouldn't turn."

Caloundra Surfing Mums coordinator Erika Rutz recalls the first time she got back in the surf after joining the Australian initiative.

The 10-year-long project gets mothers in the sea on a regular basis with a surf swap system; now the Sunshine Coast groups are launching the documentary Surfing Mum's Journey

On the Coast, groups are set up in Caloundra, Alexandra Headland and the Coolum/Noosa region.

Ms Rutz said when the group meets mums pair off and discuss who will go in the surf first and who will supervise their children.

After about an hour of surfing the mums will swap over.

The Switzerland born surfing mum said it's a great way to "turn off your brain for a while" and for her, helped with cultural integration.

"It allowed me to spend time with mums from Australia, I could ask questions and started to understand Australian humour.

About 10-15 surfing mums regularly attend the surf sessions twice a week but Ms Rutz said Caloundra is the second biggest group in Australia with 45-50 members.

"Perth is the only group that's bigger."

The 25 minute documentary is part of the Gaia's Daughters project.

Caloundra Surfing Mums member Paula Tura said: "Understanding that female support groups are a political engagement and essential for a good mental health and post-partum as recovery.

"The meet ups include physical activity and socialisation, so we decided to make a movie about women surfing before and after having children, the struggles, the joys and the discoveries."

Alongside her husband Wil Aguiar the pair directed the documentary and Mr Aguiar filmed the short story.

Thrills Espresso, Currimundi will host the first screening of the documentary on December 14.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/ 348778302370062 or www.surfingmums.com.

More Stories

caloundra surf documentary surfing mums
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Coffs tradies score win from $17.6m in new home approvals

    premium_icon Coffs tradies score win from $17.6m in new home approvals

    Property TRADIES in Coffs Harbour will benefit from the latest batch of building approvals with $17.6 million in new homes given the go-ahead by the council.

    Purton makes history with stunning Hong Kong double

    premium_icon Purton makes history with stunning Hong Kong double

    News Trevor Hardy was able to watch his former pupil from the stand.

    Pacific Highway reopens after double fatality

    Pacific Highway reopens after double fatality

    Breaking Police confirm two dead and one injured in single-vehicle crash

    Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    premium_icon Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    Crime Possible shooting happened before car left the Pacific Highway

    Local Partners