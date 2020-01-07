Menu
BUTT OUT: Police want help from the public to identify people who toss cigarettes from cars.
Dob on a tosser: Police want you to report ciggie throwers

Alison Paterson
7th Jan 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM
POLICE are asking for the public to help them crack down on people throwing cigarettes from cars.

If you witness someone throw a lit cigarette from a vehicle, then record the registration, time, date and place and lodge a report at Service NSW.

You can also report an incident by calling 1800 679 737.

Police said the report will need your contact details, the registration details of the vehicle involved, the make, model or colour details of the vehicle (if possible), the date and time you saw the activity and the location of the activity (description as accurate as possible).

